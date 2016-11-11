EU ministers to reinforce trade tools

Trade ministers on Friday (11 November) will once again discuss stronger tools to protect European industries against dumping, as EU trade policy is under review after a near miss on Ceta, the Canada trade deal.

EU officials are hoping to be “almost there”, after Friday’s meeting, and find a compromise by December on the reinforced tools.

By then, officials hope the member states can adopt new rules proposed by the European Commission in 2013.

There is political momentum ...