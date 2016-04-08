EU and US edge toward visa fiasco

The European Commission will next week hold “political” talks on how to deal with a legal deadline for imposing visas on US and Canadian nationals.
The commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, put the item on the agenda because he had to under an EU law from 2001 on “visa reciprocity”.
The EU’s legal gazette, the Official Journal, back on 12 April 2014 publis...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
