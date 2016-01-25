EU states push for two-year border controls

EU member states have asked the EU Commission to prepare for measures that allow member states to prolong temporary border controls to up to two years.
“Member states invited the European Commission to prepare the legal and practical basis for the continuance of temporary border measures through Article 26 of the Schengen code,” Dutch minister for migration Klaas Dijkhoff told journalists after the informal meeting of EU home affairs ministers in Amsterdam on Monday (25 January).
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
