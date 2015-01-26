Greece turns left: What next?

Across Greece people will tell you the country is a litmus test for the rest of the continent, that where Greece goes Europe will follow.

The country has been devastated by austerity. The far-right has flourished, suicide rates have doubled, half of all young people are unemployed and island paradises have been sold off to Oligarchs.

The victory of the radical left-wing party Syriza in Greece marks uncharted territory in anti-austerity politics. The next weeks and months will be...