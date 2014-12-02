Ad
'Tusk [l] is Tusk. He will try to build on Van Rompuy’s [r] achievements, but he has his own views and he won’t be hiding them' (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Tusk takes up EU post, tells Russia to get out of Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU’s new Polish chairman has urged Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine in his first official statement.

Donald Tusk said in a communique on Monday (1 December) after speaking by phone with US leader Barack Obama: “We shared our concerns over the crisis in Ukraine and agreed on how important it is for Russia to withdraw from eastern Ukraine, to stop supplying troops and equipment”.

He noted that his symbolic first phone call “underlines the importance I attach to our rel...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

