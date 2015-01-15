Putin to stay away from Holocaust memorials

Poland has denied any suggestion that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was not invited to a Holocaust memorial along with EU leaders for political reasons.
The Polish foreign ministry said the organisers - the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and the International Auschwitz Council - followed normal procedure by sending notifications to 43 foreign embassies in Warsaw.
“All the notifications about the ceremony were sent by the organisers to international partners - including Russia - in th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.