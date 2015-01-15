Ad
euobserver
The Red Army liberated the mostly-deserted Nazi camp 70 years ago (Photo: icrf)

Putin to stay away from Holocaust memorials

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has denied any suggestion that Russia’s Vladimir Putin was not invited to a Holocaust memorial along with EU leaders for political reasons.

The Polish foreign ministry said the organisers - the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and the International Auschwitz Council - followed normal procedure by sending notifications to 43 foreign embassies in Warsaw.

“All the notifications about the ceremony were sent by the organisers to international partners - including Russia - in th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Invitations sent out for next EU-Russia 'summit'
Mogherini seen as proposing ‘business as usual’ with Russia
Violence, recriminations ahead of EU talks on Russia
The Red Army liberated the mostly-deserted Nazi camp 70 years ago (Photo: icrf)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections