Obama urged Hollande to maintain Russia sanctions (Photo: whitehouse.gov)

Obama: Russian aggression is strategic failure

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

US president Barack Obama has described Putin’s aggression against Ukraine as a strategic failure, while urging the EU to maintain sanctions.

Speaking in Washington on Tuesday (20 January) in his 2015 state of the union address, he held up US intervention in the Ukraine crisis as an example of “the power of American strength and diplomacy”.

“We’re upholding the principle that bigger nations can’t bully the small - by opposing Russian aggression, and supporting Ukraine’s democr...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russia finds few friends in EU sanctions talks
