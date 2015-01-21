Obama: Russian aggression is strategic failure

US president Barack Obama has described Putin’s aggression against Ukraine as a strategic failure, while urging the EU to maintain sanctions.

Speaking in Washington on Tuesday (20 January) in his 2015 state of the union address, he held up US intervention in the Ukraine crisis as an example of “the power of American strength and diplomacy”.

“We’re upholding the principle that bigger nations can’t bully the small - by opposing Russian aggression, and supporting Ukraine’s democr...