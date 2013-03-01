Question marks over EU register of bad doctors

In recent years, cases of doctors who are guilty of malpractice and then migrate to other European countries to continue their practice have been causing public outrage.

Now, the European Commission wants to install a Europe-wide alert mechanism.

But according to patient rights activists, the planned system does not ensure enough transparency.

In January 2013, when it was revealed that a 67-year-old neurologist, working in a hospital in Heilbronn, Germany, was responsible ...