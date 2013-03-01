Ad
euobserver
The European Commission wants to install a Europe-wide alert mechanism (Photo: BWJones)

Question marks over EU register of bad doctors

EU Political
by Sabine Prokscha and Amelia Strzepek, BERLIN,

In recent years, cases of doctors who are guilty of malpractice and then migrate to other European countries to continue their practice have been causing public outrage.

Now, the European Commission wants to install a Europe-wide alert mechanism.

But according to patient rights activists, the planned system does not ensure enough transparency.

In January 2013, when it was revealed that a 67-year-old neurologist, working in a hospital in Heilbronn, Germany, was responsible ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

Doctors fight to change working time directive
EU defends free movement of labour in face of UK workers protests
The European Commission wants to install a Europe-wide alert mechanism (Photo: BWJones)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections