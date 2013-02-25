EU and Ukraine end cold spell in relations

The EU has ended a mini-Cold-War with Ukraine by welcoming back its President in Brussels.

The meeting with Viktor Yanukovych on Monday (25 February) comes after EU leaders last year boycotted a regional summit in Yalta, Ukraine and Euro 2012 football games.

They also told his Prime Minister to "stay home" instead of going to the EU capital and they did not hold an EU-Ukraine summit for the first time in 15 years.

The cold spell came after Yanukovych jailed political oppon...