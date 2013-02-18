MEPs attack 'carpet seller' budget deal

The European Parliament's biggest political faction, the centre-right EPP, Monday denounced the proposed €960 billion EU budget in the clearest sign yet that MEPs may reject the recent deal struck by leaders.

At a specially-convened meeting of MEPs on Monday (18 February), Joseph Daul, a French deputy who has led the EPP group since 2007, accused EU leaders of behaving like "carpet salesmen."

Speaking of a "dialogue of the deaf", Daul said member states had ignored the EU assembly...