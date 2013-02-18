Ad
For the budget to pass, MEPs have to approve it with an absolute majority (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

MEPs attack 'carpet seller' budget deal

by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

The European Parliament's biggest political faction, the centre-right EPP, Monday denounced the proposed €960 billion EU budget in the clearest sign yet that MEPs may reject the recent deal struck by leaders.

At a specially-convened meeting of MEPs on Monday (18 February), Joseph Daul, a French deputy who has led the EPP group since 2007, accused EU leaders of behaving like "carpet salesmen."

Speaking of a "dialogue of the deaf", Daul said member states had ignored the EU assembly...

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

