Hungary's Ukraine veto snags Moldova's EU hopes, but no Brussels appetite for 'decoupling'

Intending to see the opening of the first chapter of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations in the coming months, the European Commission has warned that Hungary’s de facto veto risks undermining the entire process.
“When a candidate country is held back for no objective reasons despite meeting the criteria, the entire enlargement process loses its credibility,” ...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
