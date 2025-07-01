Ad
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Moldovan president Maia Sandu in June 2022 — four months after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine (Photo: Ukrainian government )

Hungary's Ukraine veto snags Moldova's EU hopes, but no Brussels appetite for 'decoupling'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Intending to see the opening of the first chapter of Ukraine’s EU accession negotiations in the coming months, the European Commission has warned that Hungary’s de facto veto risks undermining the entire process.

“When a candidate country is held back for no objective reasons despite meeting the criteria, the entire enlargement process loses its credibility,” ...

