Invisible wounds: a generation of Ukrainians may be lost to mental trauma

The devastation of the war in Ukraine continues to dominate news cycles. Families are displaced, infrastructure is in ruins, and the lives of millions are upended.

Yet, another crisis brews beneath these headlines, quieter but no less destructive. The psychological toll of the war threatens to leave the country’s next generation with wounds that could take decades to heal.

As Ukraine’s partner, and a long-standing advocate of principled humanitarian aid, the European Union must ensure that mental health does not fall through the cracks, helping address immediate needs while laying the foundation for the country’s recovery.

Since the war began, the EU has firmly stood by Ukraine. EU institutions and member states have provided military, financial and humanitarian assistance, and consistently expressed unwavering political and diplomatic support to the country.

While much of the public discourse centres around the war’s geopolitical implications, though, a deepening humanitarian crisis continues to demand urgent action.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) estimates that 12.7 million persons will require aid in 2025, as needs remain overwhelming. The targeting of schools, hospitals and energy infrastructure has severely disrupted even the most routine aspects of life. Over 3.6 million Ukrainians are displaced, and nearly every day brings new reports of civilians killed or maimed.

The 'silent casualty' of war

Amidst this humanitarian catastrophe, a quieter emergency is unfolding: the war’s devastating toll on Ukrainians’ mental health.

According to UN OCHA, “the prolonged war has exposed millions to trauma and psychological distress due to constant uncertainty, fear of attacks, grave protection risks and aggravated mental health among all age groups.”

Young people themselves shared these concerns, especially highlighting the unseen barriers boys and men face in accessing Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS). In response, Plan International engaged with hundreds of boys and young men across Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Moldova.

Our conversations revealed a sobering reality.

Many are battling with anxiety, depression and emotional numbness.

The sense of isolation emerged as a recurring theme. Asking for help is seen as a weakness, with boys expected to “be tough” and cope on their own. As a 15-year-old boy said: “They are my problems, I have to solve them by myself.”

Unaddressed psychological needs, however, can be harrowing, resulting in a sense of hopelessness that is hard to come back from.

While support exists, it is often inaccessible. Services can be scarce and expensive. Language barriers can prove hard to overcome for refugees and displaced persons. For many, the biggest obstacle is simply not knowing where to go.

Still, there is hope. Organisations are offering safe spaces and counselling for people to process what they have been through. In cities like Kharkiv and Sumy, psychologists are using art therapy and play as tools for children to express painful feelings. Parents are getting help too, learning how to manage stress and create more nurturing environments for their children.

As needs outweigh support, however, we need donors to step up.

The upcoming European Humanitarian Forum (19-20 May), a space aspiring to diplomatic significance, is an opportune moment for the EU to reaffirm its commitment to assist Ukraine in healing its wounds.

Three steps can move us in that direction.

First, children and young people must be able to contribute to the solutions proposed by donors. Disproportionately affected by crises, children and youth have repeatedly demonstrated their skills and willingness to design answers to their problems. Decision-makers must create spaces for them to inform humanitarian responses, including boys and young men who are key allies in breaking the stigma that keeps many silent.

Second, DG ECHO must prioritise MHPSS under both health and protection priorities. The distinction might seem subtle but is key for effective interventions. In a volatile war context, robust protection funding can establish reliable referral pathways, ensuring individuals receive treatment at various points of care. Schools, youth centres and local organisations could, then, offer safe spaces that complement national structures like hospitals — typically funded through the health priority.

Third, if attention is our most valuable currency, funding is a close second.

As global Official Development Assistance declines, the EU needs to secure sustained resources for MHPSS efforts, particularly in frontline areas and refugee-hosting countries. Funding must anticipate MHPSS that is gender and age responsive, allowing aid workers to deliver tailored support that acknowledges the unique lived experiences of those seeking help.

Faced with immense needs and limited resources, humanitarians are often asked to make impossible choices. But even in such circumstances, mental health cannot be an afterthought. MHPSS is not a luxury. It is a lifeline to ensure Ukraine’s next generation is not lost to trauma.

