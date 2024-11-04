EU celebrates Russia's failure to steal Molodva election

EU leaders have celebrated Russia's failure to sabotage Moldova's presidential run-off vote on Sunday (3 November).
The pro-EU candidate, Maria Sandu, won by 54 percent, against the pro-Russian Alexandr Stoianoglo.
She also won 57 percent of votes cast in the capital, Chișinău — but he...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
