Putin beams with joy as Xi and Modi join anti-Western summit

Russian leader Vladimir Putin derided the West while bowing to China and India at a summit on Tuesday (22 October), where he also ruled out returning Ukrainian land.

The US was now pulling Nato's European members into confronting China in Asia "like small dogs on a leash pulled by a big fellow," Putin told hand-picked media in Kazan, south-western Russia. Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here