Putin beams with joy as Xi and Modi join anti-Western summit

Russian leader Vladimir Putin derided the West while bowing to China and India at a summit on Tuesday (22 October), where he also ruled out returning Ukrainian land.
The US was now pulling Nato's European members into confronting China in Asia "like small dogs on a leash pulled by a big fellow," Putin told hand-picked media in Kazan, south-western Russia. Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.