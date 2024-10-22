Ad
The Ukraine proposal was approved — with 518 votes in favour, 56 against and 61 abstentions (Photo: Magnus Fröderberg/Norden.org)

EU parliament voting data reveals Ukraine's MEP foes

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Parliament gave the green light on Tuesday (22 October) to a €35bn financial assistance package for Ukraine — which will be repaid by using the profits generated by Russian frozen assets.

The proposal was approved with 518 votes in favour, including strong backing from the majority of MEPs in Giorgia Meloni's European Conservatives and Reformists ...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

