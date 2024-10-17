Ad
Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky (l) in Brussels on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Zelensky in Brussels seeks EU backing for Nato protection


by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelensky redoubled appeals for Nato protection in Brussels on Thursday (17 October), as EU leaders pledged a €35bn loan.

An "immediate invitation" to join Nato, permission to fire Western long-range missiles at military targets inside Russia, and more Western air-defences, formed the crux of Ukraine's 2025 "victory plan," he told...



Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.





InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

