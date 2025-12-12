Ad
Listen: Europe's fight against femicide despite data gaps and taboos

by Evi Kiorri, Brussels,

Femicide is not just a word. It's a tragedy, and a manifestation of the deep-rooted inequality women face in every corner of society. It’s not just the tragic end of a life; it’s the culmination of years of violence, abuse, and power imbalances that have been allowed to fester unchecked.

Unfortunately, despite legal advancements, femicides remain a persistent issue across Europe. Some countries have introduced comprehensive laws to combat gender-based violence.

But others still lack legal recognition of femicide as a distinct crime. In turn, the lack of official data about femicides in several countries further obscures the true scale of the problem. 

So, why, then, is the legal recognition of femicides a taboo? And, beyond that, are we doing enough as societies to respond effectively to femicides?


Production: By Europod, in co-production with Sphera Network.

EUobserver is proud to have an editorial partnership with Europod to co-publish the podcast series “Long Story Short” and "Europe Talks Back". The podcast is available on all major platforms.

This episode of Europe Talks Back is a rebroadcast from earlier this year. Long Story Short’s daily podcast will resume in mid-January 2026.

