From #MeToo to the manosphere — The shadow pandemic sweeping the EU

“A patrol car is not a taxi,” are likely to be some of the last words Kyriaki Griva heard before she was murdered at a police station in northern Athens by her ex-partner.
Griva is the sixth woman this year to be killed by her partner in Greece. One woman was set on fire by her husband. Another woman, pregnant, was allegedly killed by her partner and his frien...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Ciara Bottomley is a freelance journalist and former press officer for the Left in the European Parliament.