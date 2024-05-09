Ad
It is estimated that between 800 and 1,600 women are killed in the EU by a family member or an intimate partner every year (Photo: Unsplash)

Feature

From #MeToo to the manosphere — The shadow pandemic sweeping the EU

Health & Society
by Ciara Bottomley, Athens,
“A patrol car is not a taxi,” are likely to be some of the last words Kyriaki Griva heard before she was murdered at a police station in northern Athens by her ex-partner.

Griva is the sixth woman this year to be killed by her partner in Greece. One woman was set on fire by her husband. Another woman, pregnant, was allegedly killed by her partner and his frien...

Author Bio

Ciara Bottomley is a freelance journalist and former press officer for the Left in the European Parliament.

