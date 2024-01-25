New French Renew boss at odds with Macron on gender-violence

The new head of the liberal Renew Europe group, French MEP Valérie Hayer, has distanced herself from French president Emmanuel Macron and France's position in the Council on an EU directive to combat violence against women.

The directive was first proposed on 8 March 2022 and — after four trilogues — it has been stalled at Council level.

About 15 member states (including Italy, Spain, Poland and Sweden) are currently in fa...