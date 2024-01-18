Ad
The 70-year-old Luxembourgish politician will be officially elected at the S&D party congress in Rome in early March (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat

by EUobserver, Brussels,

The Socialists & Democrats have named EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicolas Schmit as their lead candidate — or so-called Spitzenkandidat — for the June European elections.

Luxembourg's Schmit, who has a relatively low public profile, is poised to engage in a political contest against the expected centre-right candidate and current EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, for the top job at the EU executive.

The 70-year-old Schmit will be officially elected at t...

