EU commissioner Schmit will be S&D's Spitzenkandidat

The Socialists & Democrats have named EU commissioner for jobs and social rights Nicolas Schmit as their lead candidate — or so-called Spitzenkandidat — for the June European elections.
Luxembourg's Schmit, who has a relatively low public profile, is poised to engage in a political contest against the expected centre-right candidate and current EU Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, for the top job at the EU executive.
The 70-year-old Schmit will be officially elected at t...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
