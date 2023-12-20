Ad
euobserver
Amsterdam's Red Light district attracts millions of tourists (Photo: Cédric Puisney)

EU staff in Amsterdam 'extremely' upset by brothel

Rule of Law
Health & Society
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU officials in Amsterdam are "extremely" upset by the prospect of living cheek by jowl with one of Europe's biggest brothels in future.

They spoke out one day after Amsterdam's local council confirmed that a new "Erotisch Centrum" is to be situated just 500 metres from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in the outskirts of the city.

The "EMA is extremely concerned about the impact of the decision on its surrounding environment as the proposed location for the Erotic Centre is...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Albanian women trafficked in EU: abused, rejected, abandoned
Prostitution is not work, it is 'violence', MEPs agree
Amsterdam's Red Light district attracts millions of tourists (Photo: Cédric Puisney)

Tags

Rule of LawHealth & Society

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections