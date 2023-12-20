EU staff in Amsterdam 'extremely' upset by brothel

EU officials in Amsterdam are "extremely" upset by the prospect of living cheek by jowl with one of Europe's biggest brothels in future.

They spoke out one day after Amsterdam's local council confirmed that a new "Erotisch Centrum" is to be situated just 500 metres from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in the outskirts of the city.

The "EMA is extremely concerned about the impact of the decision on its surrounding environment as the proposed location for the Erotic Centre is...