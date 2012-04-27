Ad
Olaf investigators were proven right by the EU court of justice (Photo: European Commission)

EU auditor used public funds to hamper anti-fraud inquiry

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The secretary general of the European Court of Auditors used public funds to hire lawyers and to sue the EU's anti-fraud office (Olaf) over an inquiry into how he hired security guards. He lost the case, but no action was taken against him.

A ruling by the European Court of Justice dating back to 28 February dismissed Eduardo Ruiz Garcia's claim for Olaf to withhold publication of a report into alleged irregularities regarding the security tender he had overseen.

It also dismisse...




