EU conference call to seek clarity on IMF funding

A conference call among all 27 EU finance ministers on Monday (19 December) will seek to pin down commitments on the planned €200 billion contribution to the International Monetary Fund aimed at helping the eurozone - although markets deeply sceptical about whether the move will help.

The conference call is to kick off at 3.30pm Brussels time and will "mostly" be devoted to the IMF contributions, as a self-imposed deadline agreed among EU leaders on 9 December is running out on Monday, ...