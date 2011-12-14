Ad
euobserver
The Dutch parliament is overwhelmingly against Schengen enlargement (Photo: Andrew Griffith)

Dutch insist on anti-corruption measures in border row

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

The Netherlands wants to see two consecutive "positive" EU reports on Bulgaria and Romania's anti-corruption efforts before lifting its veto to their Schengen membership, a Dutch minister has said.

"We need two consecutive positive reports attesting that the progress in fighting corruption and organised crime is irreversible, before we can take a decision on full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen," Dutch interior minister Gerd Leers told journalists on Tuesday (13 December) ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Related articles

Finland drops veto against Schengen enlargement
Dutch tulips blocked at Romanian border in Schengen dispute
The Dutch parliament is overwhelmingly against Schengen enlargement (Photo: Andrew Griffith)

Tags

Rule of Law
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections