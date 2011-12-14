Dutch insist on anti-corruption measures in border row

The Netherlands wants to see two consecutive "positive" EU reports on Bulgaria and Romania's anti-corruption efforts before lifting its veto to their Schengen membership, a Dutch minister has said.

"We need two consecutive positive reports attesting that the progress in fighting corruption and organised crime is irreversible, before we can take a decision on full accession of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen," Dutch interior minister Gerd Leers told journalists on Tuesday (13 December) ...