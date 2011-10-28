This WEEK in the European Union

With EU institutions on reduced activities amid the traditional end-of-October break next week, all eyes and most of the action will be focussed on the G20 meeting in Cannes.

The meeting on 3 and 4 October, hosted by France's Nicolas Sarkozy, comes just days after the EU held an emergency summit to deal with the eurozone crisis.

While there was headline agreement on the major issues on the table - bank recapitalisation, beefing up the bail-out fund and how much of a loss private i...