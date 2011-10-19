More downgrades, mass strike as EU counts days to summit

Ratings agencies have downgraded Spanish debt and a raft of Italian banks, while Greece on Wednesday (19 October) expects a massive strike ahead of an EU summit on new anti-crisis measures.

Moody's on Tuesday pulled Spanish debt down two notches from A1 to Aa2, putting the eurozone country in a similar bracket to Italy and non-euro states such as Botswana, Japan and Poland.

It cited debt-laden banks and low growth prospects in its statement, noting: "Since placing the ratings unde...