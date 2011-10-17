Ad
A businessman admitted giving jewels to the judge, but 'out of friendship' (Photo: EUobserver)

Romanian judge claims European immunity in jewels-for-verdicts case

by Valentina Pop,

Romania's judge at the European Court of Human Rights on Friday (14 October) claimed diplomatic immunity for his wife, a judge under investigation for allegedly receiving jewellery, holiday tickets and expensive restaurant meals for favourable verdicts in the country's highest appeals court.

ECHR judge Corneliu Barsan said prosecutors who searched his home and confiscated his wife's computer and documents violated the Vienna Convention, which covers both him and his spouse, Gabriela.

