Barroso backs the Dutch plan for a 'super-commissioner' (Photo: European Commission)

Commission to unveil bank bail-out plan

by Leigh Phillips,

European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso on Tuesday said that the EU executive will put forward plans for a fresh round of bank bail-outs across Europe on Wednesday (12 October).

"Tomorrow in the commission I will make some proposals on some of those topics, for instance recapitalisation of European banks. We believe that we need a kind of comprehensive response taking into consideration all the aspects, not only one," he said, speaking to reporters in The Hague.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

