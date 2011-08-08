US cables give pointers for EU sanctions on Syria

A fresh cache of leaked US cables has put the spotlight on four Syrian regime money-men not yet targeted by the EU's punitive measures.

The diplomatic notes, published by WikiLeaks in recent days, date from 2006 to 2009 and discuss ways to hurt President Bashar Assad over his suspected role in the assassination of pro-Western politician Rafik Harriri in Lebanon in 2005.

With EU countries currently in the process of expanding their blacklist of 35 people and four companies due to t...