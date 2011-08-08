Ad
Asma Assad (l) at a state dinner in Paris in 2008. Her father is said by US sources to be hiding regime money (Photo: elysee.fr)

US cables give pointers for EU sanctions on Syria

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

A fresh cache of leaked US cables has put the spotlight on four Syrian regime money-men not yet targeted by the EU's punitive measures.

The diplomatic notes, published by WikiLeaks in recent days, date from 2006 to 2009 and discuss ways to hurt President Bashar Assad over his suspected role in the assassination of pro-Western politician Rafik Harriri in Lebanon in 2005.

With EU countries currently in the process of expanding their blacklist of 35 people and four companies due to t...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

