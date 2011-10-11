Cloud providers warn against EU 'over-regulation'

The EU should not attempt to "over-regulate" the constantly changing market of "cloud computing" - a buzz-word applied to a growing industry of outsourced data-storage centres and computing facilities that can cut costs for businesses and government bodies - a representative of the US telecommunication company AT&T told this website.

Be it governments or small start-ups keeping records online, school kids uploading homework to 'Google Docs' or gadget fans 'synchronising' smartphones wit...