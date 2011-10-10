Ad
euobserver
Dexia has a risk exposure twice the size of Greece's GDP (Photo: Valentina Pop)

Belgium rescues troubled bank amid ratings warning

by Valentina Pop,

The Belgian state has said it will pay €4 billion to purchase Dexia, a Franco-Belgian-Luxembourg bank with high exposure to Greek debt.

After a 14-hour board meeting on Sunday (9 October), Dexia's management agreed to the break-up and the state purchase of its largest division and the setting up of a so-called bad bank to deal with its troubled assets.

The Belgian government will guarantee 60 percent of those assets, relieving Dexia of more than €14 billion in terms of immediate...

