Gaza flotilla boats preparing to confront Greek coastguard

Flotilla members are preparing to defy a Greek order not to sail to Gaza, as Athens says the project would threaten regional stability.

Armed and masked Greek soldiers already stopped and detained the US boat, The Audacity of Hope, when it left the port of Perama on Friday (1 July) on grounds that the vessel was not seaworthy.

The Greek authorities later the same day issued a blanket order for all nine flotilla boats not to sail and offered to deliver the humanitarian supplies to...