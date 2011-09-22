Van Rompuy paints rosy picture of EU at first-ever UN speech

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has in a ground-breaking speech in New York described the EU as a force for good in the world and said it is managing the euro crisis in a spirit of "solidarity."

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday (22 September) for the first time as the EU's top official rather than as a leader of an EU presidency country, he said: "This institutional innovation gives our union more continuity and consistency vis-a-vis other world leaders."

