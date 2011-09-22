Van Rompuy paints rosy picture of EU at first-ever UN speech

EU Council President Herman Van Rompuy has in a ground-breaking speech in New York described the EU as a force for good in the world and said it is managing the euro crisis in a spirit of "solidarity."
Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday (22 September) for the first time as the EU's top official rather than as a leader of an EU presidency country, he said: "This institutional innovation gives our union more continuity and consistency vis-a-vis other world leaders."
The ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
