Tymoshenko is a darling of the EPP group in the European Parliament and some senior EU officials (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tymoshenko detention strains EU-Ukraine relations

by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

European officials have condemned the detention of Ukraine's former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko - a move set to complicate EU-Ukrainian relations ahead of a key summit in December.

The Kiev court ordered the 50-year old Tymoshenko to be put behind bars for the rest of the trial after she "systematically" flouted rules by refusing to stand up and by calling witnesses names.

Prosecutors opened a criminal case against her in April, alleging that in 2009 she abused her powers by f...

EU & the World
