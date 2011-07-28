Ad
The New York stock exchange showing solidarity with Norway (Photo: EUobserver)

EU scrambling for measures against 'lone wolf' terrorists

Rule of Law
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

An Oslo-type of attack would be hard to prevent in any EU country, since the 'lone-wolf' terrorist went to great lengths to avoid being detected, an EU counter-terrorism expert has said.

"It's true that nobody expected what happened last Friday," Timothy Jones, advisor to the EU counter-terrorism co-ordinator, told reporters on Thursday (28 July) after a snap meeting of EU and Norwegian anti-terror experts.

Expressing his "admiration" for the calm and measured way Norwegian leader...

Rule of Law
