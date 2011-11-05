Ad
The Greek parliament: Papandreou has eked out a victory over rebellious MPs, but still looks set to step down (Photo: Gerard McGovern)

Greek PM survives confidence vote, looks to transitional government

by Leigh Phillips, ATHENS,

Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou narrowly won a vote of confidence in the country’s parliament early Saturday morning. Paradoxically, the leader at the same time appears ready to step down and make way for a transitional, unity administration.

Speaking to the chamber ahead of the vote that began at midnight local time in keeping with Greek constitutional tradition, Papandreou hinted that he was preparing his departure, while never expressly announcing he would go.

“The last ...

