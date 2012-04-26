Ad
Putin's Russia: 1,010 people died in pre-trial detention between 2009 and 2011 (Photo: kremlin.ru)

European MPs call for international enquiry into Magnitsky affair

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Sixty nine MPs from across Europe have called for an international enquiry into the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

The deputies - who hail mostly from EU countries, but also Croatia, Iceland, Norway, Serbia and Switzerland - signed the motion at the human rights watchdog, the Council of Europe (CoE), in Strasbourg on Wednesday (25 April).

If the council's steering group at its meeting on Friday gives the green light, the motion will trigger an in-depth investigation o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

