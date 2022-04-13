Ad
Kyiv is currently investigating over 6,000 alleged war crimes, according to the Ukrainian prosecutor general office (Photo: Ukraine foreign ministry)

EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission has pledged to support an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

"One thing is clear, there can be no impunity. Those responsible for the atrocities in war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable, and we will do everything possible towards this goal," a commission spokesperson said on Wednesday (13 April).

Ukraine

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

