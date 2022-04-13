EU will support investigation into war crimes in Ukraine

The European Commission has pledged to support an investigation into potential war crimes in Ukraine — following reports of atrocities committed by Russian soldiers in Bucha, Irpin, and other Ukrainian cities.

"One thing is clear, there can be no impunity. Those responsible for the atrocities in war crimes in Ukraine must be held accountable, and we will do everything possible towards this goal," a commission spokesperson said on Wednesday (13 April).

The message follows a visit ...