EU index identifies Poland, Austria as needing refugee aid

The European Commission is gauging the pressure on member states hosting refugees as tens of thousands of people continue to cross daily from Ukraine.

The plan is to use an index to help determine "fair burden-sharing" to manage the roughly 3.6 million refugees who have already settled throughout most EU states. Of those, more than 1.5 million are children.

With many more set to come, the commission says there is a need to figure out how many are settling in each EU state, in cas...