EU report speaks of Libyan coastguard violence

The EU is keen to continue training the Libyan coastguard despite its well-known abuse of irregular migrants, a leaked report has shown.
The classified report was drafted by Italian rear admiral Stefano Turchetto, the head of the EU's naval operation, Irini, on 4 January and obtained by the Associated Press news agency.
In one incident on 15 September, wh...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
