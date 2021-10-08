Frontex documents 'collective expulsion' in Lithuania

At least 14 reports of collective expulsions in Lithuania have been lodged by officers from the EU's border agency, Frontex, said a rights watchdog.

"To my knowledge, now I think there are at least 14 serious incidents reports," said Katarzyna Wencel, a Frontex fundamental rights monitor.

Wencel made her comments on Thursday (7 October) at an event organised by Brussels-based think tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS). She said the reports indicated: "practices of c...