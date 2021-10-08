Ad
euobserver
EU home affairs commissioner Johansson (r) visited Lithuania in August (Photo: European Union)

Frontex documents 'collective expulsion' in Lithuania

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

At least 14 reports of collective expulsions in Lithuania have been lodged by officers from the EU's border agency, Frontex, said a rights watchdog.

"To my knowledge, now I think there are at least 14 serious incidents reports," said Katarzyna Wencel, a Frontex fundamental rights monitor.

Wencel made her comments on Thursday (7 October) at an event organised by Brussels-based think tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS). She said the reports indicated: "practices of c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Migrant kids returned to border, Polish minister admits
EU Commission evasive on Polish/Lithuanian pushbacks
Poland to build anti-refugee wall on Belarus border
EU home affairs commissioner Johansson (r) visited Lithuania in August (Photo: European Union)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections