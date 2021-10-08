Frontex documents 'collective expulsion' in Lithuania

At least 14 reports of collective expulsions in Lithuania have been lodged by officers from the EU's border agency, Frontex, said a rights watchdog.
"To my knowledge, now I think there are at least 14 serious incidents reports," said Katarzyna Wencel, a Frontex fundamental rights monitor.
Wencel made her comments on Thursday (7 October) at an event organised by Brussels-based think tank, the Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS). She said the reports indicated: "practices of c...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
