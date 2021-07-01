EU prepares to outlaw caged-animal farming

The European Commission has pledged to put forward a bill to end most farming of animals in cages in 2023.

The planned phase-out would take until 2027 and would cover rabbits, hens, pigs, quails, ducks, calves, and geese.

It will have to be endorsed by all 27 member states and the European Parliament and will include a compensation package for farmers, the commission noted.

"Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm cond...