EU prepares to outlaw caged-animal farming

The European Commission has pledged to put forward a bill to end most farming of animals in cages in 2023.
The planned phase-out would take until 2027 and would cover rabbits, hens, pigs, quails, ducks, calves, and geese.
It will have to be endorsed by all 27 member states and the European Parliament and will include a compensation package for farmers, the commission noted.
"Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm cond...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
