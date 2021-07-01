Ad
euobserver
Over 300m animals in EU still farmed in metal boxes (Photo: taxzi)

EU prepares to outlaw caged-animal farming

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has pledged to put forward a bill to end most farming of animals in cages in 2023.

The planned phase-out would take until 2027 and would cover rabbits, hens, pigs, quails, ducks, calves, and geese.

It will have to be endorsed by all 27 member states and the European Parliament and will include a compensation package for farmers, the commission noted.

"Animals are sentient beings and we have a moral, societal responsibility to ensure that on-farm cond...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Some 200,000 animals trapped in Suez canal likely to die
Over a million EU citizens back farm-animal cage ban
Romania blasted over animal export conditions
Over 300m animals in EU still farmed in metal boxes (Photo: taxzi)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections