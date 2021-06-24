Ad
euobserver
Skopje: Bulgarian veto holding up accession talks (Photo: Mike Norton)

EU enlargement still 'hopelessly stuck'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

North Macedonia and Albania have voiced dismay after Bulgaria upheld its veto on Western Balkans enlargement earlier this week.

"It's Europe's problem now. It failed to stop one country blocking the enlargement process because of a bilateral issue," North Macedonia's prime minister Zoran Zaev said in Skopje on Wednesday (23 June) after meeting Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

"Our position is clear - European integration cannot be held hostage by bilateral relations," Zaev add...

