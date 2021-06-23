Ad
euobserver
In order to reduce its exposure to regulation, some problematic actors like the AfD party have called on their followers to rejoin on other platforms and messenger apps that are less regulated

Column

What are the online risks to Germany's autumn election?

Rule of Law
Opinion
by Michael Meyer-Resende, Berlin,

The amount of online disinformation as we approach the 26 September German federal elections is increasing. In addition to actual disinformation, here is also increasing talk about disinformation in these elections.

What are the risks?

In one respect, German elections are less risky than US presidential elections or those to the British parliament: parties in the Bundestag are effectively represented proportionally to the votes received. There are no swing constituencies where o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawOpinionColumn

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Related articles

The European Court of Justice vs German Constitutional Court
German Greens face reality check amid CDU gains
Russia penetrated Merkel's 'inner circle', Khodorkovsky says
In order to reduce its exposure to regulation, some problematic actors like the AfD party have called on their followers to rejoin on other platforms and messenger apps that are less regulated

Tags

Rule of LawOpinionColumn

Author Bio

Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections