What are the online risks to Germany's autumn election?

The amount of online disinformation as we approach the 26 September German federal elections is increasing. In addition to actual disinformation, here is also increasing talk about disinformation in these elections.
What are the risks?
In one respect, German elections are less risky than US presidential elections or those to the British parliament: parties in the Bundestag are effectively represented proportionally to the votes received. There are no swing constituencies where o...
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
