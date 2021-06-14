Nato's biggest enemy hides within

Nato remains the most powerful military alliance, but in terms of its core political values it has never been so vulnerable.
Discussions about increasing the military budget or responding to the ambitions of other powers will be in vain if the members of the alliance do not rediscover what they are supposed to defend, or, as the North Atlantic Treaty makes it clear: "the freedom, common heritage and civilisation of their peoples, founded on the principles of democracy, individual liber...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University Brussels and guest lectures at the NATO Defense College. His latest book is World Politics since 1989 (Polity, September 2021).
Jonathan Holslag teaches international politics at the Free University Brussels and guest lectures at the NATO Defense College. His latest book is World Politics since 1989 (Polity, September 2021).