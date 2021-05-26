Ad
euobserver
Brussels will propose extending the emissions-trading system to the construction and road-transport sectors (Photo: Europan Union)

EU leaders clash over how to get to climate-neutrality

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

EU leaders disagreed on Tuesday (25 May) how to set new national emissions targets to reach climate neutrality by 2050 - with some countries complaining about uneven burden-sharing and different starting positions.

The debate comes ahead a new package of revised climate and energy laws, expected to be adopted by the European Commission in July.

The so-called 'Fit for 55' package, seen as a credibility test of Europe's commitment to the Green Deal, refers to the alignment of EU ke...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

