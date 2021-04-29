Leading MEP: 'anti-democratic' to meet only registered lobbyists

Dutch liberal MEP Sophie In't Veld has built a reputation for greater transparency. But when it comes to demanding MEPs only meet with registered lobbyists, she draws a line.

"It is misguided and it is profoundly anti-democratic," she told EUobserver on Wednesday (28 April).

She said the "real influence" on MEPs are national parties and governments. They determine who is selected on election lists, she said.

Yet there are also some 13,000 registered lobbyists, seeking to exe...