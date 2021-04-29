Ad
euobserver
MEPs will still be able to meet lobbyists not on the register (Photo: European Parliament)

Leading MEP: 'anti-democratic' to meet only registered lobbyists

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Dutch liberal MEP Sophie In't Veld has built a reputation for greater transparency. But when it comes to demanding MEPs only meet with registered lobbyists, she draws a line.

"It is misguided and it is profoundly anti-democratic," she told EUobserver on Wednesday (28 April).

She said the "real influence" on MEPs are national parties and governments. They determine who is selected on election lists, she said.

Yet there are also some 13,000 registered lobbyists, seeking to exe...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

MEPs will still be able to meet lobbyists not on the register (Photo: European Parliament)

