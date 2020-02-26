Ad
A man crosses a dry river full of garbage at a makeshift camp adjacent to the Moria reception and identification centre on the Greek island of Lesbos (Photo: UNHCR/Achilleas Zavallis)

Greek island riots require measured response, says EU

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is demanding restraint following clashes between Greek island residents and riot police over plans to build new migrant-detention camps.

"As in all cases we would expect the member state authorities to address such situations using measures that are necessary and proportionate," a European Commission spokesperson told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday (25 February).

The comment follows the eruption of riots on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios by residen...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

