Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap

National contributions from member states to the next long-term EU budget could soon partly depend on the amount of plastic put into circulation that is not recycled.
If the proposal is agreed by member states, the EU could kill two birds with one stone - increasing the EU budget, while contributing to the goals of the Green Deal.
The last "negotiating box" announced by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, incl...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
