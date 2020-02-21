Ad
euobserver
In 2017, a total of 14.5m tonnes of packaging waste was generated in the EU (Photo: mbeo)

Plastic and carbon proposals to help plug Brexit budget gap

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

National contributions from member states to the next long-term EU budget could soon partly depend on the amount of plastic put into circulation that is not recycled.

If the proposal is agreed by member states, the EU could kill two birds with one stone - increasing the EU budget, while contributing to the goals of the Green Deal.

The last "negotiating box" announced by Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, incl...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Timmermans: EU climate law will 'discipline' rogue states
What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?
'Not climate-friendly? We won't work for your company'
Dutch case opens new era for climate-change litigation
In 2017, a total of 14.5m tonnes of packaging waste was generated in the EU (Photo: mbeo)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections