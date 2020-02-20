Ad
EU Council president, Belgium's Charles Michel, waiting for leaders to arrive at the summit on Thursday (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Unhappy EU leaders begin budget haggle

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU leaders on Thursday evening (20 February) attempted to overcome major differences in the way they see the bloc's next seven-year budget, at their summit in Brussels.

The departure of the UK leaves a €60-75bn gap in the over one trillion euro spending plan over 2021-2027, and wealthier countries that pay more into the EU budget are being asked to pay the bulk of it.

While all member states will have to pay more, a group of r...

